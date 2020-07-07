All apartments in Raytown
Last updated June 2 2020

7918 Sterling Ave

7918 Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7918 Sterling Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Single Family Home - $1180 - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch in Raytown available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5734774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Sterling Ave have any available units?
7918 Sterling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7918 Sterling Ave have?
Some of 7918 Sterling Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Sterling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Sterling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Sterling Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7918 Sterling Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7918 Sterling Ave offer parking?
No, 7918 Sterling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7918 Sterling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Sterling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Sterling Ave have a pool?
No, 7918 Sterling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Sterling Ave have accessible units?
No, 7918 Sterling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Sterling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 Sterling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 Sterling Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7918 Sterling Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

