Raytown, MO
7917 Ditzler Ave.
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

7917 Ditzler Ave.

7917 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Raytown
Location

7917 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large renovated kitchen, three great sized bedrooms and a renovated bath! The kitchen offers new countertops, new lighting, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 350 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5648947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have any available units?
7917 Ditzler Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have?
Some of 7917 Ditzler Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Ditzler Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Ditzler Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Ditzler Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 Ditzler Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. offer parking?
No, 7917 Ditzler Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Ditzler Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have a pool?
No, 7917 Ditzler Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7917 Ditzler Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7917 Ditzler Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 Ditzler Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 Ditzler Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

