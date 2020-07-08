All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 7906 Cedar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7906 Cedar Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:08 AM

7906 Cedar Ave

7906 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7906 Cedar Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated three bedroom one bath home in a great Raytown Mo neighborhood. It has an upgraded kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, one car garage, and a large yard. Located a few block from an elementary school,
No basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 Cedar Ave have any available units?
7906 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7906 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7906 Cedar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 7906 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7906 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 7906 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 7906 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7906 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 7906 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7906 Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7906 Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7906 Cedar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City