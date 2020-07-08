Newly renovated three bedroom one bath home in a great Raytown Mo neighborhood. It has an upgraded kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, one car garage, and a large yard. Located a few block from an elementary school, No basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7906 Cedar Ave have any available units?
7906 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7906 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.