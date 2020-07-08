7401 Hardy Avenue

Amenities

This enormous 4BD/3BTH home was just completely renovated by Conrex. This means new carpet throughout, as well as hardwood floors. Extra large bedrooms, and not one but TWO fireplaces. One upstairs and one down in the finished basement. You don't want to miss this home. Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-788-6957 or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



Pets not permitted:

Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid



Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/info/ to see our Rental Criteria



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-788-6957 or 816-873-1399 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.