Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7401 Hardy Avenue

7401 Hardy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This enormous 4BD/3BTH home was just completely renovated by Conrex. This means new carpet throughout, as well as hardwood floors. Extra large bedrooms, and not one but TWO fireplaces. One upstairs and one down in the finished basement. You don't want to miss this home. Apply today!
Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-788-6957 or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/info/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-788-6957 or 816-873-1399 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Hardy Avenue have any available units?
7401 Hardy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7401 Hardy Avenue have?
Some of 7401 Hardy Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Hardy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Hardy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Hardy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Hardy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Hardy Avenue offer parking?
No, 7401 Hardy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7401 Hardy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 Hardy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Hardy Avenue have a pool?
No, 7401 Hardy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Hardy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7401 Hardy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Hardy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 Hardy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 Hardy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 Hardy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

