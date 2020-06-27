All apartments in Raytown
7316 Harvard Dr

7316 Harvard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7316 Harvard Drive, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
This 1200 Sq ft property was built in 1967 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 Harvard Dr have any available units?
7316 Harvard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7316 Harvard Dr have?
Some of 7316 Harvard Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 Harvard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Harvard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Harvard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7316 Harvard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 7316 Harvard Dr offer parking?
No, 7316 Harvard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7316 Harvard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 Harvard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Harvard Dr have a pool?
No, 7316 Harvard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7316 Harvard Dr have accessible units?
No, 7316 Harvard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Harvard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 Harvard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7316 Harvard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7316 Harvard Dr has units with air conditioning.
