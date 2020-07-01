All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

7312 Maywood Avenue

7312 Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7312 Maywood Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Location, location, location! Great quiet neighborhood in Raytown close to dining and shopping. Tons of space in this home! Enjoy the fantastic flow through living room, dining room and kitchen with an open feeling. Butcher Block island in the kitchen. Two stunning fireplaces to enjoy on cold nights. Backyard has a full privacy fence, overlook that yard on the large beautiful deck!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Maywood Avenue have any available units?
7312 Maywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7312 Maywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Maywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Maywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Maywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Maywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 7312 Maywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7312 Maywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Maywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Maywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7312 Maywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Maywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7312 Maywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Maywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Maywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7312 Maywood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7312 Maywood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

