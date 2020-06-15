All apartments in Raytown
7305 Hardy Avenue

7305 Hardy Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

7305 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Well cared for Raise Ranch in a great subdivision! This home boasts three bedrooms with lots of natural light, the washer and dryer hook ups conveniently located on the main floor, two beautiful brick fireplaces, and a large family room downstairs for additional living space. Flat fenced backyard as well! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Hardy Avenue have any available units?
7305 Hardy Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7305 Hardy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Hardy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Hardy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 Hardy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7305 Hardy Avenue offer parking?
No, 7305 Hardy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Hardy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Hardy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Hardy Avenue have a pool?
No, 7305 Hardy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Hardy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7305 Hardy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Hardy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Hardy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Hardy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Hardy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
