Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

7300 Harvard Ave

7300 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Harvard Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Raytown! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,192 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Attached two car garage
New carpet
Fireplace
Ceiling fans

Schools ?
Robinson Elementary
Raytown C-2 School District
Raytown South Sr High

Visit our website at rentkc.net to apply or schedule a showing!

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions, bankruptcies, or foreclosures in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4690313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Harvard Ave have any available units?
7300 Harvard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7300 Harvard Ave have?
Some of 7300 Harvard Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Harvard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Harvard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Harvard Ave offers parking.
Does 7300 Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 7300 Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 7300 Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Harvard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Harvard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Harvard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
