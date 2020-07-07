All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

7030 Woodson Road

7030 Woodson Road · No Longer Available
Location

7030 Woodson Road, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute and Affordable Raytown Apartment-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://rently.com/properties/1599772
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, generous size living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5716816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 Woodson Road have any available units?
7030 Woodson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7030 Woodson Road currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Woodson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Woodson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7030 Woodson Road is pet friendly.
Does 7030 Woodson Road offer parking?
Yes, 7030 Woodson Road offers parking.
Does 7030 Woodson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 Woodson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Woodson Road have a pool?
No, 7030 Woodson Road does not have a pool.
Does 7030 Woodson Road have accessible units?
No, 7030 Woodson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Woodson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 Woodson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 Woodson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 Woodson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

