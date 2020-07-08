Amenities
7017 Hawthorne Ave, Raytown, Mo 64133
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/798910?source=marketing
3 bed, 1 bath home in the Laurel Slopes Area of Raytown. Attached garage. Raytown Schools (not verified).
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.
Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday
**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**