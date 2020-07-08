All apartments in Raytown
7017 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

7017 Hawthorne Ave

7017 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7017 Hawthorne Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7017 Hawthorne Ave, Raytown, Mo 64133

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/798910?source=marketing

3 bed, 1 bath home in the Laurel Slopes Area of Raytown. Attached garage. Raytown Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
7017 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7017 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7017 Hawthorne Ave offers parking.
Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 7017 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 7017 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

