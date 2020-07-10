All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 7010 Woodson Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7010 Woodson Rd
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

7010 Woodson Rd

7010 Woodson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7010 Woodson Road, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9501a5503e ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, generous size living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Woodson Rd have any available units?
7010 Woodson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 7010 Woodson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Woodson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Woodson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 Woodson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7010 Woodson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Woodson Rd offers parking.
Does 7010 Woodson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Woodson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Woodson Rd have a pool?
No, 7010 Woodson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Woodson Rd have accessible units?
No, 7010 Woodson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Woodson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Woodson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 Woodson Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7010 Woodson Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City