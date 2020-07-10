7010 Woodson Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9501a5503e ---- Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, generous size living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.