Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful tri-level home in Raytown, schedule a showing today!



http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php



We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).



APPLICATION FEE"S ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.



Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.



Property includes all appliances



Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and pet rent. NO PIT BULLS!



We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6825-vermont-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.