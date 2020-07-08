All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6825 Vermont Ave

6825 Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Vermont Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful tri-level home in Raytown, schedule a showing today!

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

APPLICATION FEE"S ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Property includes all appliances

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and pet rent. NO PIT BULLS!

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6825-vermont-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Vermont Ave have any available units?
6825 Vermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6825 Vermont Ave have?
Some of 6825 Vermont Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Vermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6825 Vermont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6825 Vermont Ave offers parking.
Does 6825 Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 6825 Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 6825 Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Vermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 Vermont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 Vermont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

