Raytown, MO
6716 Lane Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6716 Lane Avenue

6716 Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Lane Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this updated 3 BR 2 BA Home that is close to highway and shopping. Any pets will require a $250 deposit and $25 monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Lane Avenue have any available units?
6716 Lane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6716 Lane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Lane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Lane Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Lane Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Lane Avenue offer parking?
No, 6716 Lane Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Lane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Lane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Lane Avenue have a pool?
No, 6716 Lane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Lane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6716 Lane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Lane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 Lane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 Lane Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6716 Lane Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

