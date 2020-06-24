Rent Calculator
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
6709 Crisp Ave
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6709 Crisp Ave
6709 Crisp Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6709 Crisp Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled in 2015! Kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinets, and a great island with pendant lighting! Full basement, open dining area, fireplace, and a large patio on a corner lot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6709 Crisp Ave have any available units?
6709 Crisp Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raytown, MO
.
What amenities does 6709 Crisp Ave have?
Some of 6709 Crisp Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6709 Crisp Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Crisp Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Crisp Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 Crisp Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6709 Crisp Ave offer parking?
No, 6709 Crisp Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6709 Crisp Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Crisp Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Crisp Ave have a pool?
No, 6709 Crisp Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Crisp Ave have accessible units?
No, 6709 Crisp Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Crisp Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Crisp Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 Crisp Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6709 Crisp Ave has units with air conditioning.
