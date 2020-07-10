Enjoy a large eat-in kitchen with hardwoods and high ceilings. Great Raytown location and easy move-in. Basement storage access for your extra belongings. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have any available units?
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.