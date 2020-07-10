All apartments in Raytown
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A

6650 Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6650 Maywood Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy a large eat-in kitchen with hardwoods and high ceilings. Great Raytown location and easy move-in. Basement storage access for your extra belongings. Call KPMAdvantage for a showing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have any available units?
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6650 Maywood Ave Apt A has units with air conditioning.

