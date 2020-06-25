All apartments in Raytown
6524 Oxford Avenue

Location

6524 Oxford Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6524 Oxford Ave - 6524 Oxford Ave is a cozy 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Blue Ridge Cutoff!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Wood floors
-1-car attached garage

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE HOME AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns, please call us at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3811898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
6524 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6524 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 6524 Oxford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6524 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6524 Oxford Avenue offers parking.
Does 6524 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 6524 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6524 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6524 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 Oxford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 Oxford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
