Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
6519 Overton Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

6519 Overton Avenue

6519 Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6519 Overton Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 Overton Avenue have any available units?
6519 Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6519 Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6519 Overton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6519 Overton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6519 Overton Avenue offer parking?
No, 6519 Overton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6519 Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6519 Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6519 Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6519 Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6519 Overton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6519 Overton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

