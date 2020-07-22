All apartments in Raytown
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

6508 Hardy Avenue

6508 Hardy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath Raised Ranch. Lots of room including Family room, living room & rec room with over 700 sq. ft
of living area combined. Walk out basement. Do not miss out on this awesome home, perfect for you! Enjoy being outside in your large yard. This home has a 2 car garage and is in a Great neighborhood. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Hardy Avenue have any available units?
6508 Hardy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 6508 Hardy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Hardy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Hardy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Hardy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Hardy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Hardy Avenue offers parking.
Does 6508 Hardy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Hardy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Hardy Avenue have a pool?
No, 6508 Hardy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Hardy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6508 Hardy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Hardy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Hardy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Hardy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Hardy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
