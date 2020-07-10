All apartments in Raytown
6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard

6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You simply must see this brick 2 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex in Raytown, MO. Conveniently located near highway access and retail in a well established neighborhood. Beautiful, large living room that opens into the eat-in Kitchen. Nice sized bedrooms with built-ins in Master bedroom. Very large deck located off the Kitchen. New carpet throughout. One car garage with opener.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

