Amenities
Very large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Features large eat-in kitchen with stove/oven and dishwasher, family room with corner fireplace, large bedrooms with lots of closet space, large unfinished walkout basement and one car garage. Lots of space for the price. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups