Raytown, MO
6400 Elm
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

6400 Elm

6400 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Elm Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca013a1022 ----
Very large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Features large eat-in kitchen with stove/oven and dishwasher, family room with corner fireplace, large bedrooms with lots of closet space, large unfinished walkout basement and one car garage. Lots of space for the price. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Elm have any available units?
6400 Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6400 Elm have?
Some of 6400 Elm's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Elm currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Elm is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Elm offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Elm offers parking.
Does 6400 Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Elm have a pool?
No, 6400 Elm does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Elm have accessible units?
No, 6400 Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Elm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Elm has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Elm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6400 Elm has units with air conditioning.

