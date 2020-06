Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable and Renovated studio/1bed in Raytown!

Close to schools, easy highway access and on a quiet street!

Open concept!

All new, modern paint throughout!

New carpet throughout!

2 Large closets! 1 closet is a walk-in.

Walk-in shower!

Tenant only pays electric!

Stove and fridge provided.

1 off-street parking spot just outside your apartment!

Don't miss out, serious inquiries only please.

No evictions, no felonies.