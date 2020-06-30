All apartments in Raytown
6327 Ash Avenue

Location

6327 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Tons of room here! 3 levels, main with living, dining & kitchen, hardwood floors. Upper has a very good size master, 2 closets, second bedroom & full bath. Basement is partially finished living space, utility room & wash/dry hook ups. Assigned parking spot in back. Tenant pays gas & electric.
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Ash Avenue have any available units?
6327 Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6327 Ash Avenue have?
Some of 6327 Ash Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Ash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6327 Ash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6327 Ash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Ash Avenue offers parking.
Does 6327 Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6327 Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 6327 Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6327 Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6327 Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6327 Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 Ash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6327 Ash Avenue has units with air conditioning.

