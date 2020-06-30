6327 Ash Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Tons of room here! 3 levels, main with living, dining & kitchen, hardwood floors. Upper has a very good size master, 2 closets, second bedroom & full bath. Basement is partially finished living space, utility room & wash/dry hook ups. Assigned parking spot in back. Tenant pays gas & electric.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531