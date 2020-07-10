6225 Ralston Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4a5b620b3 ---- Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, large living room and dining room with hardwood floors, full unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups