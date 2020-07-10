All apartments in Raytown
6225 Ralston Ave

6225 Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6225 Ralston Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4a5b620b3 ---- Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, large living room and dining room with hardwood floors, full unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Ralston Ave have any available units?
6225 Ralston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6225 Ralston Ave have?
Some of 6225 Ralston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Ralston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Ralston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Ralston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 Ralston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6225 Ralston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Ralston Ave offers parking.
Does 6225 Ralston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Ralston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Ralston Ave have a pool?
No, 6225 Ralston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Ralston Ave have accessible units?
No, 6225 Ralston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Ralston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 Ralston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 Ralston Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6225 Ralston Ave has units with air conditioning.

