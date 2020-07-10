All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 6122 Hedges.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
6122 Hedges
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:24 PM

6122 Hedges

6122 Hedges Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6122 Hedges Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97a9c410d6 ----
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen with new tile flooring and large pantry, spacious rooms, partially finished basement, washer/dryer hookups, and 2 car garage. Hardwood flooring all newly refinished. All New Carpet in basement. New paint throughout. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Hedges have any available units?
6122 Hedges doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6122 Hedges have?
Some of 6122 Hedges's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Hedges currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Hedges is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Hedges pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Hedges is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Hedges offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Hedges offers parking.
Does 6122 Hedges have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Hedges does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Hedges have a pool?
No, 6122 Hedges does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Hedges have accessible units?
No, 6122 Hedges does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Hedges have units with dishwashers?
No, 6122 Hedges does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 Hedges have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6122 Hedges has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City