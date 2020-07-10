6122 Hedges

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen with new tile flooring and large pantry, spacious rooms, partially finished basement, washer/dryer hookups, and 2 car garage. Hardwood flooring all newly refinished. All New Carpet in basement. New paint throughout. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



