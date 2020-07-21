Amenities

6017 Farley Ave Available 08/20/19 Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with circular driveway with a fantastic sun room. Beautiful bay window in the living room. New paint, carpet, and vinyl throughout home. So much square footage for a 2 bedroom!! Garage has been converted to storage area and washer/dryer panty. Unfinished basement that is great storage space and extra room. Large fenced backyard with storage shed.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



