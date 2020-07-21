All apartments in Raytown
6017 Farley Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6017 Farley Ave

6017 Farley Avenue · No Longer Available
Raytown
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6017 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6017 Farley Ave Available 08/20/19 Newly Remodeled Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/925524?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with circular driveway with a fantastic sun room. Beautiful bay window in the living room. New paint, carpet, and vinyl throughout home. So much square footage for a 2 bedroom!! Garage has been converted to storage area and washer/dryer panty. Unfinished basement that is great storage space and extra room. Large fenced backyard with storage shed.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4960657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Farley Ave have any available units?
6017 Farley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6017 Farley Ave have?
Some of 6017 Farley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Farley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Farley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Farley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6017 Farley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6017 Farley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6017 Farley Ave offers parking.
Does 6017 Farley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6017 Farley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Farley Ave have a pool?
No, 6017 Farley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Farley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6017 Farley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Farley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 Farley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6017 Farley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6017 Farley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
