6015 Farley Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6015 Farley Ave

6015 Farley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
This 864 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Farley Ave have any available units?
6015 Farley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6015 Farley Ave have?
Some of 6015 Farley Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Farley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Farley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Farley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Farley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 6015 Farley Ave offer parking?
No, 6015 Farley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Farley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Farley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Farley Ave have a pool?
No, 6015 Farley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Farley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6015 Farley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Farley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Farley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Farley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6015 Farley Ave has units with air conditioning.
