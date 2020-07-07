All apartments in Raytown
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6002 Farley Avenue

6002 Farley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6002 Farley Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6002 Farley Ave - 6002 Farley Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Raytown, MO!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Fence
-Shed
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2653535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Farley Avenue have any available units?
6002 Farley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6002 Farley Avenue have?
Some of 6002 Farley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Farley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Farley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Farley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6002 Farley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6002 Farley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Farley Avenue offers parking.
Does 6002 Farley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6002 Farley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Farley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6002 Farley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Farley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6002 Farley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Farley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6002 Farley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Farley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 Farley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

