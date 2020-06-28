All apartments in Raytown
Location

5820 Woodson Road, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Don't miss this 3BD/2BTH home! Lots of amenities here. Multiple levels including finished basement, attached garage, and a huge fenced in backyard with large back deck, perfect for entertaining. Dishwasher included! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Woodson Road have any available units?
5820 Woodson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5820 Woodson Road have?
Some of 5820 Woodson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Woodson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Woodson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Woodson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 Woodson Road is pet friendly.
Does 5820 Woodson Road offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Woodson Road offers parking.
Does 5820 Woodson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Woodson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Woodson Road have a pool?
No, 5820 Woodson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Woodson Road have accessible units?
No, 5820 Woodson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Woodson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Woodson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 Woodson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 Woodson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
