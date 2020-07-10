All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5804 Hedges

5804 Hedges Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Hedges Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Hedges have any available units?
5804 Hedges doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 5804 Hedges currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Hedges is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Hedges pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 Hedges is pet friendly.
Does 5804 Hedges offer parking?
No, 5804 Hedges does not offer parking.
Does 5804 Hedges have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Hedges does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Hedges have a pool?
No, 5804 Hedges does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Hedges have accessible units?
No, 5804 Hedges does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Hedges have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 Hedges does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5804 Hedges have units with air conditioning?
No, 5804 Hedges does not have units with air conditioning.

