All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5724 Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5724 Lane Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:27 PM
1 of 23
5724 Lane Drive
5724 Lane Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5724 Lane Ave, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this hidden gem! Don't miss out on your new home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5724 Lane Drive have any available units?
5724 Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raytown, MO
.
Is 5724 Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
