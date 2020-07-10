All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5724 Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5724 Lane Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:27 PM

5724 Lane Drive

5724 Lane Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5724 Lane Ave, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this hidden gem! Don't miss out on your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Lane Drive have any available units?
5724 Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 5724 Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5724 Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City