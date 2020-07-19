Rent Calculator
Raytown, MO
/
5713 ASH
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5713 ASH
5713 Ash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5713 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 BR HOUSE - Property Id: 92817
1 BR HOUSE
CENTRAL AIR, HEAT
LARGE YARD
NEWLY RENOVATED--ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92817p
Property Id 92817
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5007895)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5713 ASH have any available units?
5713 ASH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raytown, MO
.
What amenities does 5713 ASH have?
Some of 5713 ASH's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5713 ASH currently offering any rent specials?
5713 ASH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 ASH pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 ASH is pet friendly.
Does 5713 ASH offer parking?
No, 5713 ASH does not offer parking.
Does 5713 ASH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 ASH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 ASH have a pool?
No, 5713 ASH does not have a pool.
Does 5713 ASH have accessible units?
No, 5713 ASH does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 ASH have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 ASH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 ASH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5713 ASH has units with air conditioning.
