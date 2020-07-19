All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 5713 ASH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
5713 ASH
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

5713 ASH

5713 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5713 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 BR HOUSE - Property Id: 92817

1 BR HOUSE
CENTRAL AIR, HEAT
LARGE YARD
NEWLY RENOVATED--ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92817p
Property Id 92817

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5007895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 ASH have any available units?
5713 ASH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5713 ASH have?
Some of 5713 ASH's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 ASH currently offering any rent specials?
5713 ASH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 ASH pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 ASH is pet friendly.
Does 5713 ASH offer parking?
No, 5713 ASH does not offer parking.
Does 5713 ASH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 ASH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 ASH have a pool?
No, 5713 ASH does not have a pool.
Does 5713 ASH have accessible units?
No, 5713 ASH does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 ASH have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 ASH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 ASH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5713 ASH has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City