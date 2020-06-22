5609 Harris Ave

This charming tudor style home is newly remodeled and ready to rent! Beautiful hardwood floors through out with new carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel fridge and oven provided by owner. Large back yard and screened in porch! To view this home go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
