5528 Lane Ave

RENT FREE THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH! Beautiful ranch style home eat-in kitchen, includes stove & dishwasher. Single-car garage and large yard with mature trees. Very convenient location near the stadiums, near I70 & the Blue Ridge Cutoff.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
