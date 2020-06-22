All apartments in Raytown
5528 Lane Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5528 Lane Ave

5528 Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Lane Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
RENT FREE THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH!
Beautiful ranch style home eat-in kitchen, includes stove & dishwasher. Single-car garage and large yard with mature trees. Very convenient location near the stadiums, near I70 & the Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Lane Ave have any available units?
5528 Lane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5528 Lane Ave have?
Some of 5528 Lane Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Lane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Lane Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Lane Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5528 Lane Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 5528 Lane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Lane Ave does offer parking.
Does 5528 Lane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 Lane Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Lane Ave have a pool?
No, 5528 Lane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Lane Ave have accessible units?
No, 5528 Lane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Lane Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Lane Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5528 Lane Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5528 Lane Ave has units with air conditioning.
