5500 Cedar Ave.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and Private 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath family home is located on a culdesac private drive and offers tons of space for you and your entire family.



Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, you will surely be impressed right as you walk in the front door. This home offers a formal living/dining space right off the fully updated kitchen. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, beautiful cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances!



There are also 3 bedrooms and 1 nicely updated bathroom on the main level of this home as well. The basement offers a large space with painted concrete flooring, the perfect hangout space for the entire family, and also offers a very nicely upgraded bathroom.



Our favorite part about this home is the large, fully fenced backyard that backs onto green space, no neighbors!



Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this stunning property, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



