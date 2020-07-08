All apartments in Raytown
Last updated April 29 2020

5500 Cedar Ave.

5500 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Cedar Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Private 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath family home is located on a culdesac private drive and offers tons of space for you and your entire family.

Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, you will surely be impressed right as you walk in the front door. This home offers a formal living/dining space right off the fully updated kitchen. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, beautiful cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances!

There are also 3 bedrooms and 1 nicely updated bathroom on the main level of this home as well. The basement offers a large space with painted concrete flooring, the perfect hangout space for the entire family, and also offers a very nicely upgraded bathroom.

Our favorite part about this home is the large, fully fenced backyard that backs onto green space, no neighbors!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this stunning property, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5735416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Cedar Ave. have any available units?
5500 Cedar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5500 Cedar Ave. have?
Some of 5500 Cedar Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Cedar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Cedar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Cedar Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Cedar Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Cedar Ave. offer parking?
No, 5500 Cedar Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Cedar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Cedar Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Cedar Ave. have a pool?
No, 5500 Cedar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Cedar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5500 Cedar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Cedar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Cedar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Cedar Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Cedar Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

