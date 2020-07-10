All apartments in Raytown
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:16 PM

5400 Ditzler

5400 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Ditzler Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9335b35034 ----
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious family room and bedrooms, unfinished lower level, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Ditzler have any available units?
5400 Ditzler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5400 Ditzler have?
Some of 5400 Ditzler's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Ditzler currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Ditzler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Ditzler pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Ditzler is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Ditzler offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Ditzler offers parking.
Does 5400 Ditzler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Ditzler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Ditzler have a pool?
No, 5400 Ditzler does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Ditzler have accessible units?
No, 5400 Ditzler does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Ditzler have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Ditzler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Ditzler have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5400 Ditzler has units with air conditioning.

