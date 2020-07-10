5400 Ditzler

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9335b35034 ----

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious family room and bedrooms, unfinished lower level, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Bath

1 Car Garage

2 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups