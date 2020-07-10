Rent Calculator
5310 Hardy Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5310 Hardy Ave
5310 Hardy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5310 Hardy Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great neghborhood
Charming 3BR 1 B house
Rental rate $800
Deposit $800
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5310 Hardy Ave have any available units?
5310 Hardy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Raytown, MO
.
What amenities does 5310 Hardy Ave have?
Some of 5310 Hardy Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5310 Hardy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Hardy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Hardy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Hardy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Hardy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Hardy Ave offers parking.
Does 5310 Hardy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Hardy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Hardy Ave have a pool?
No, 5310 Hardy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Hardy Ave have accessible units?
No, 5310 Hardy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Hardy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Hardy Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Hardy Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5310 Hardy Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
