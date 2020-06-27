5247 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Super cute 3 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch in Ellington Heights neighborhood! This fabulous kitchen makeover features scrolled edged granite-look counter tops and new cabinets. Kitchen and baths have ceramic tile floor and remaining rooms have carpet. Replacement windows are thermal and tilt in for easy cleaning. Master bedroom has private bath. The hall bath has a nice new faucet, vanity and

light. All in all, you'll appreciate the nice sized rooms, detached garage and fenced yard.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.