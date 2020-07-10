All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
11705 East 77th Terrace
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:50 PM

11705 East 77th Terrace

11705 East 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11705 East 77th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
You'll have to see this 3 bdrm, 1 bath split entry for yourself. This home has been updated with neutral modern tones. Enjoy entertaining in your kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances as well as lots of cabinet and counter top space. Come by and take a look today! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 East 77th Terrace have any available units?
11705 East 77th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11705 East 77th Terrace have?
Some of 11705 East 77th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 East 77th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11705 East 77th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 East 77th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11705 East 77th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11705 East 77th Terrace offer parking?
No, 11705 East 77th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11705 East 77th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11705 East 77th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 East 77th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11705 East 77th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11705 East 77th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11705 East 77th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 East 77th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 East 77th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11705 East 77th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11705 East 77th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

