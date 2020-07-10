All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 11219 E 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
11219 E 51st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11219 E 51st St

11219 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11219 East 51st Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL**

FREE 32" INSIGNIA LED TV, or....

FREE Samsung Galaxy Tablet

Can’t decide which one - GET BOTH!!  When you sign a 2-YEAR LEASE!

For full details on qualifications and rental process visit our website at:

https://www.sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals/

 

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each applicant’s photo id, 2 months of income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years will result in an automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current/recent bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We look at each application as whole, and we will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, you are required to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. (No aggressive dog breeds)

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!"

 

NOTE: Giveaway gifts are subject to change and while supplies last.  Like kind or comparable electronics will be used at the discretion of management. Current gift inventory consists of: Insignia™ - 32" Class - LED - 720p - HDTV and the Samsung - Galaxy Tablet A 7" 8GB lite - Black. 1-year lease signing = one gift, 2 year lease signing = both gifts.  Gifts will be delivered once lease is signed and tenants move in. Should the tenant break lease, a deposit equal to the amount of the gifts will be deducted from their Security deposit at move out.

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 E 51st St have any available units?
11219 E 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 11219 E 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
11219 E 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 E 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11219 E 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 11219 E 51st St offer parking?
No, 11219 E 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 11219 E 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 E 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 E 51st St have a pool?
No, 11219 E 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 11219 E 51st St have accessible units?
No, 11219 E 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 E 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11219 E 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11219 E 51st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11219 E 51st St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City