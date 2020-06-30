All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 11208 East 62nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
11208 East 62nd Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:22 PM

11208 East 62nd Street

11208 East 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11208 East 62nd Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, all bedrooms having ceiling fans, a bonus room/family room off of kitchen with a wood burning fireplace, a new roof, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11208 East 62nd Street have any available units?
11208 East 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 11208 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11208 East 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11208 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11208 East 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 11208 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 11208 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 11208 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11208 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11208 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 11208 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 11208 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 11208 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11208 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11208 East 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11208 East 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11208 East 62nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City