Raytown, MO
10902 E 62nd Ter
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

10902 E 62nd Ter

10902 East 62nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10902 East 62nd Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1019 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 E 62nd Ter have any available units?
10902 E 62nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10902 E 62nd Ter have?
Some of 10902 E 62nd Ter's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 E 62nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10902 E 62nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 E 62nd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10902 E 62nd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 10902 E 62nd Ter offer parking?
No, 10902 E 62nd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 10902 E 62nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10902 E 62nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 E 62nd Ter have a pool?
No, 10902 E 62nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 10902 E 62nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 10902 E 62nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 E 62nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 E 62nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10902 E 62nd Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10902 E 62nd Ter has units with air conditioning.
