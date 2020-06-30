10621 E. 56th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Dont miss out on this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, a newly renovated kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, new tiling, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The house also offers a newly renovated bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard and the back deck are also great features to this home.



This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of Blue Ridge Blvd. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5349251)