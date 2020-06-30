All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 10621 E. 56th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
10621 E. 56th St.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

10621 E. 56th St.

10621 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10621 East 56th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, a newly renovated kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, new tiling, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The house also offers a newly renovated bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard and the back deck are also great features to this home.

This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of Blue Ridge Blvd. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5349251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 E. 56th St. have any available units?
10621 E. 56th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10621 E. 56th St. have?
Some of 10621 E. 56th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 E. 56th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10621 E. 56th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 E. 56th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10621 E. 56th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10621 E. 56th St. offer parking?
No, 10621 E. 56th St. does not offer parking.
Does 10621 E. 56th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 E. 56th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 E. 56th St. have a pool?
No, 10621 E. 56th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10621 E. 56th St. have accessible units?
No, 10621 E. 56th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 E. 56th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 E. 56th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10621 E. 56th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10621 E. 56th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City