Raytown, MO
10509 E. 82nd Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

10509 E. 82nd Street

10509 East 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10509 East 82nd Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 bed 2 bath in Raytown! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4557866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 E. 82nd Street have any available units?
10509 E. 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 10509 E. 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10509 E. 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 E. 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10509 E. 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 10509 E. 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 10509 E. 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 10509 E. 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 E. 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 E. 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 10509 E. 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10509 E. 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 10509 E. 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 E. 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10509 E. 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10509 E. 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10509 E. 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
