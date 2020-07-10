All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
10508 East 65 Terrace
10508 East 65 Terrace

10508 East 65th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10508 East 65th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute one level home, hardwood floors, new paint & screened in porch & fenced back yard.
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 East 65 Terrace have any available units?
10508 East 65 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10508 East 65 Terrace have?
Some of 10508 East 65 Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 East 65 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10508 East 65 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 East 65 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10508 East 65 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10508 East 65 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10508 East 65 Terrace offers parking.
Does 10508 East 65 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10508 East 65 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 East 65 Terrace have a pool?
No, 10508 East 65 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10508 East 65 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10508 East 65 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 East 65 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10508 East 65 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10508 East 65 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10508 East 65 Terrace has units with air conditioning.

