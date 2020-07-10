Easy move-in to this light and clean studio apartment with all utilities paid. Access to laundry facility onsite and off-street parking. All utilities paid. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today, (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have any available units?
10114 E 67th St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have?
Some of 10114 E 67th St Apt B's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 E 67th St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
10114 E 67th St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.