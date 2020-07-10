All apartments in Raytown
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

10114 E 67th St Apt B

10114 E 67th St · No Longer Available
Location

10114 E 67th St, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Easy move-in to this light and clean studio apartment with all utilities paid. Access to laundry facility onsite and off-street parking. All utilities paid. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have any available units?
10114 E 67th St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have?
Some of 10114 E 67th St Apt B's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 E 67th St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
10114 E 67th St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 E 67th St Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 10114 E 67th St Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 10114 E 67th St Apt B offers parking.
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 E 67th St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have a pool?
No, 10114 E 67th St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 10114 E 67th St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 E 67th St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 E 67th St Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10114 E 67th St Apt B has units with air conditioning.

