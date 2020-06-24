10106 East 80th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



Rent 995



Deposit 900



3 bedrooms



1 bath



1 car garage



Southwood Elementary



South Middle School



Raytown South Sr High



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.