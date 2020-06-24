All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

10106 East 80th Street

10106 East 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10106 East 80th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

Rent 995

Deposit 900

3 bedrooms

1 bath

1 car garage

Southwood Elementary

South Middle School

Raytown South Sr High

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 East 80th Street have any available units?
10106 East 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 10106 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10106 East 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10106 East 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10106 East 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10106 East 80th Street offers parking.
Does 10106 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 10106 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10106 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 10106 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 East 80th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 East 80th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
