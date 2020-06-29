All apartments in Raymore
Raymore, MO
612 Derby Street
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:55 PM

612 Derby Street

612 Derby Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Derby Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a nice pantry. The living room has high ceilings and a fireplace that is perfect for these cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a half bath. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a two car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Derby Street have any available units?
612 Derby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 612 Derby Street have?
Some of 612 Derby Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Derby Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 Derby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Derby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Derby Street is pet friendly.
Does 612 Derby Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 Derby Street offers parking.
Does 612 Derby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Derby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Derby Street have a pool?
No, 612 Derby Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 Derby Street have accessible units?
No, 612 Derby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Derby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Derby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Derby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Derby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
