612 Derby Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen also has a nice pantry. The living room has high ceilings and a fireplace that is perfect for these cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a half bath. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a two car garage around front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.