607 Valley View
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:15 AM

607 Valley View

607 Valley View · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 Valley View, Raymore, MO 64083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Also, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Valley View have any available units?
607 Valley View has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 607 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
607 Valley View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Valley View pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Valley View is pet friendly.
Does 607 Valley View offer parking?
No, 607 Valley View does not offer parking.
Does 607 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Valley View have a pool?
No, 607 Valley View does not have a pool.
Does 607 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 607 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Valley View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
