Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:26 PM

544 Avondale Lane

544 Avondale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

544 Avondale Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Completely updated 2 story in coveted Creekmoor! Beautiful kitchen has updated cabinets, counter tops, hardware, and appliances. Second level utility room close to all the bedrooms for easy convenience. Fabulous master suite. Located on a cul-de-sac with a private backyard!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Avondale Lane have any available units?
544 Avondale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 544 Avondale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
544 Avondale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Avondale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Avondale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 544 Avondale Lane offer parking?
No, 544 Avondale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 544 Avondale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Avondale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Avondale Lane have a pool?
No, 544 Avondale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 544 Avondale Lane have accessible units?
No, 544 Avondale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Avondale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Avondale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Avondale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Avondale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

