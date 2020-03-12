215 North Woodson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.

RARE FIND IN RAYMORE! Newly remodeled with attention to quality and detail. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood that is close to shopping and easy freeway access. Open kitchen featuring Stainless Steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave along with 3 bdrms, 2 bathrooms and a good size living room. Fenced Huge backyard.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.